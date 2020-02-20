Tar balls spotted in Singer Island surf

Some beachgoers on Singer Island say they spotted several tar balls along the beach at Ocean Reef Park.
“I just noticed a bunch of big black blobs on the beach,” says Lance King, who was out picking up trash along the beach Wednesday morning.
“It’s very strange I don’t know what to think I don’t know where they come from did it come off a ship or what,” King says.
There were just a small number of tar balls and it didn’t ruin anyone’s beach day.
Tar balls have a distinct petroleum smell and can occur naturally sometimes bubbling up from the ocean floor or they can come distant oil spills.
“They can be hard to get off your bathing suit or flips flops you don’t want it on your skin,” says Marilu Flores of the Surfrider Foundation.
Flores also found a large tarball Wednesday after at Ocean Reef Park.
