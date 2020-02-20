Tequesta girl becomes firefighter for a day

A 4-year-old Tequesta girl became a firefighter for a day on Thursday!
Tequesta Fire Rescue surprised Abby Essaye by showing up at her home in the morning, swearing her in as an honorary firefighter, then giving her a ride to school in a firetruck.
"About six years ago, we decided that we wanted to help the local schools raise money for books and supplies and things like that, so we decided to start a program where we would bring kids to school on the fire engine," said Lt. David McGovern.
Through the department's Firefighters Supporting Education program, the Good Sheppard School, which Abby attends, held a silent auction to raise money for the school.
One of the auction items was a ride to school on a firetruck, which Abby won.
"We’ll go down to their house and pick them up, just like this morning, and we will swear them in as an honorary requests firefighter, give them some goodies, and then we bring them to school in a fire engine," said Lt. McGovern.
With lights and sirens blaring, Abby arrived at school Thursday morning and was cheered on by her classmates and teachers.
"The 4, 5 and 6-year-olds love it, and it's a great way to give back to the community," said Lt. McGovern.
