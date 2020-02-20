Two boaters en route to Vero Beach rescued at sea

Two boaters who were due to arrive in Vero Beach Tuesday were rescued at sea Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard searched for the 52-feet steel hull vessel, Rome, with Peter and Gerald Cook and, reportedly, 4 dogs onboard.
The boaters departed from Port St. Joe in Panama City on Feb. 13 and were expected to arrive in Vero Beach on Feb. 18.
According to the Coast Guard, an aircrew located the boaters in a life raft about 5 minutes from Caladesi Island.
Both men were picked up by a Good Samaritan and taken to Port of Hudson Marina where they met with Pasco County EMS crew.
There is no word on the dogs or boaters' condition.
