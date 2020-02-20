VIDEO: Spinner shark spotted off Riviera Beach

Swimmers were ordered out of the water in Riviera Beach on Thursday after sharks were spotted too close to shore.
Video shot by FOX 29 showed a shark, believed to be a spinner shark, leaping out of the water at Ocean Reef Park and twisting in the air.
VIDEO OF SPINNER SHARK:
Because some of the sharks got too close to shore within the orange buoys, lifeguards raised the red flags for about 45 minutes until the sharks left the area.
Lifeguards eventually let people back into the water around 3:45 p.m.
Spinner sharks, which are found in South Florida waters all year long, are named after the spinning leaps they make as part of their feeding strategy.
