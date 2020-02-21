Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Girls under the age of 18 will have to get a parent's permission before getting an abortion under a bill the Florida Legislature is sending to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House passed the bill Thursday 75-43 largely along party lines. DeSantis asked lawmakers to send him the bill during his State of the State address that kicked off the legislative session last month and he's expected to sign it. The bill has a provision that will allow a girl to ask a judge for a waiver from the law in cases of abuse, incest or when involving a parent could cause more harm than allowing the procedure.