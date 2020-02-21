Police strictly enforcing texting and driving bans in school zones

The Boynton Beach Police Department is cracking down on drivers holding a phone in school zones.
On Thursday three drivers were ticketed for having phones in their hands and using them to talk or text in the school zone at Freedom Shores Elementary. Each ticket is $166 and carry three points on your license.
Palm Beach County students are also bringing home a clear message about the texting ban. Fliers are being distributed in local schools informing drivers about Florida’s hand free law in school and work zones.
It's a public information campaign on the texting while driving law. The Dori Saves Lives Foundation , which was founded by former representative Irv Slosberg and representative Emily Slosberg after her twin sister was killed in a car crash.
The foundation printed the fliers and is working with school police to get it to every student in the county.
There's also a way for high school seniors to get community service hours if they watch the foundations impaired driving video. You can find that video here.
