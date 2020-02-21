Sidewalk improvement coming to Clint Moore Rd. in Boca Raton

February 21, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 12:28 PM

Construction is underway on an improved eight-foot-wide sidewalk in Boca Raton along the southside of Clint Moore Road.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said in a written statement the paved asphalt sidewalk will span from El Rio Trail to NW Second Avenue and include pedestrian detectors, signals and an aluminum picket fence.

The project, a length of 0.41 miles, does not include the bridge over I-95 which will be replaced in a separate project set to begin in mid to late-2020.

wptv-Clint-Moore-Road-Sidewalk-map.jpg
Drivers in the area should be aware that one eastbound lane will be closed during the construction.

FDOT said work will typically be performed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. with an anticipated completion of summer of this year.

The cost of the project is estimated at $291,936.

