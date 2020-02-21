Teen arrested in fatal shootings after Riviera Beach funeral

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday after two people, including a 15-year-old Deerfield Beach football player, were shot and killed earlier this month in Riviera Beach.
Terrance Jackson Jr., a 10th grader and football player for the high school, died in the shooting, which happened just moments after a funeral ended at Victory City Church.
Police said Royce Freeman, 47, killed Jackson Jr. but was later shot by Derrick Peoples and died at the scene. A third person was shot but survived their wounds.
A Riviera Beach probable cause affidavit said a surveillance camera belonging to nearby St. Francis Church was used in the investigation.
Police said video showed a black Nissan Altima was spotted driving eastbound on West 20th Street, which stopped and several people were spotted exiting the car and walking toward a crowd.
The Nissan sped away but returned and headed back toward the crowd.
Police said Freeman was identified on the video walking with the crowd toward the car and a fight ensued. The Nissan then sped off and appeared to hit several pedestrians.
Investigators said it appeared that Freeman's movements showed he retrieved a firearm, and the crowd reassembled with another fight ensuing.
Police said Freeman was spotted having an altercation with Jackson, who was seen falling to the ground, after Jackson raised his left hand with the silhouette of a firearm in his hand pointed toward Jackson.
Seconds later, multiple gunshots were fired and Freeman was seen falling to the ground.
As people began to crowd around Freeman, police said a man named Derrick Peoples was spotting standing in the crowd pacing close to Freeman.
With two to three people attending to Freeman, the affidavit said video showed Peoples racking a firearm, take a shooting stance and fleeing the area. Police said Freeman appeared to be shot four times.
The videos showed three gunmen use two guns to fire a total of 12 shots in the incident.
Peoples was arrested Friday and charged him with one count of first-degree murder with a firearm.
