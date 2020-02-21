Teen to meet heroes who saved him from fire

It's a reunion seven years in the making.
On Friday, a 15-year-old St. Lucie County boy will meet the heroes who saved him from a burning home when he was 8 years old.
That same fire tragically claimed the lives of his great-grandparents.
On Feb. 18, 2013, Demetrius Gollett was playing video games at his great-grandparents' home on N. 25th Street in Fort Pierce, when a fire broke out after someone lit a cigarette.
"He was excited about video games that day," said Gollett's grandmother, Deloris Andrews Scott.
According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, Lt. Chris Longo and Lt. Steve Burns courageously rushed into the burning home and pulled Gollett to safety.
"They risked it all," said Scott.
The then-8-year-old Gollett suffered burns to 50 percent of his body, with the worst on his head, face, and arms.
Over the last seven years, Gollett has had 32 surgeries, and wears a facial mask to help his skin and tissue heal. In addition, he travels to Miami and Cincinnati, Ohio regularly for doctor appointments and treatments.
"He's very humble," said Scott. "He don't complain about surgery or anything."
Tragically, Gollett's great-grandmother died in the fire, and two months later his great-grandfather succumbed to his injuries.
On Friday, seven years after the fire, Gollett, now 15 years old, will visit Fire Station 15 in Fort Pierce and meet Longo and Burns to thank them for their bravery and heroism.
"He says he was young when the fire happened, but wants to connect with the firefighters that were first to go in for him," said Scott.
In addition, Gollett's family is planning a fundraiser and banquet in his honor. Here are the details:
- Sunday, June 7
- 5 p.m.
- Polish American Social Club
- 343 Prima Vista Blvd.
- Port St. Lucie
To buy tickets or to donate to the fundraiser, call Deloris Andrews Scott at 772-359-0224, or email andrewsc130@outlook.com.
