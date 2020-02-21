West Palm Beach opera singer to kick off Spring Training

An internationally renowned opera singer from West Palm Beach will help kick off the start of Spring Training in South Florida this weekend.
Leo Williams will sing the national anthem on Saturday when the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros at the FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches.
The game not only marks the official start of Spring Training, but it's also a rematch of the 2019 World Series when the Nationals beat the Astros in seven games.
Williams is a professional opera tenor who has performed in Europe.
The 31-year-old recently returned home to West Palm Beach to help his grandmother care for his great-grandmother, and also to do community engagement throughout the city.
Williams has aspirations of working for the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, calling it a personal mission.
You can watch Williams perform the national anthem on Saturday, Feb. 22 when the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros at 6:05 p.m.
