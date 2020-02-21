The City of West Palm Beach hit a home run as it hosted the World Series Champions Washington Nationals at Clematis by Night. Crowds in the thousands showed up to give their support and see players and the championship trophy.
Thursday's festivities started with a beautiful parade. There was a marching band that played Sheila E and then the headliners strolled down the road, the Washington Nationals. With team manager Dave Martinez holding out the world series trophy. Clematis was lined with well-wishers and folks just trying to get a glimpse of players.
"I think it's great for the community I mean spring training and these guys come down here right before their season starts and to see all of this support they have locally, I mean it's got to make them feel good," Bob McCabe said.
The parade led to a rally on the great lawn. Park Vista grad Trea Turner spoke about how special this night is to him.
"The whole year was a grind, it was fun, it was terrible, it was many things but we managed to do it. We managed to be 2019 world champs and we want to thank you guys for supporting us," Turner said.
Many fans were just thankful for the moment Thursday night.
"It's a magical experience just watching the world series run and celebrating in D.C with the guys and then coming down here and celebrating as well," Nathaniel Mack said.
Turner says he's hoping to be right back here next year for another World Series celebration.
