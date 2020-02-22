Access Life Expo held Saturday in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. -- The Access Life Expo was held Saturday in Lake Worth Beach.
Access Life is an organization that provides support for individuals and families living with disabilities.
The free event included boat rides, fishing, archery, games, and crafts, and was held at John Prince Park.
The co-founder of the expo, Doug Goodard, said they have already grown from 400 visitors during an expo to over 1,200, “As families find out about it you know it’s just an opportunity to come on out and hopefully the individuals with disabilities do something they never done before and maybe mom or dad get a little rest a bit with a walk in the sunshine and brother and sister and maybe make a new friend.”
More than 700 people participated in the expo's tenth annual event, with help from over 300 volunteers.
Access Life will host another expo in April in Jacksonville and another in Texas.
Scripps Only Content 2020