Black History Month exhibit featured at Norton Museum of Art

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- As Black History Month continues, a local museum is celebrating the art and cultural histories of black Floridians.
The "Black Florida exhibit" is featured at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach.
It features a collection of works by artists of African descent.
Activities include special tours, family workshops, talks and performances.
Gladys Ramirez with the Norton Museum of Art explains why events like these are so important in West Palm Beach, “It’s the people that live here, that work here, that create here, that are our support system. And that anytime we get a chance to reach out into the community and say hey this your chance to put your best foot forward and come show it off at this really wonderful new building at the Norton, we are really excited to do that.”
Two weeks from now the Norton will shut down all of Cranesnest Way to host a women's walk community day to honor women in the field of arts.
