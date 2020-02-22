Delray Beach man facing attempted felony murder charges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A Delray Beach man is facing attempted felony murder with a firearm charges after firing at an occupied vehicle 8 times last Saturday.
On Saturday, February 15, 2020 at approximately 9:10 p.m., Delray Beach police officers responded to a shooting at SW 14th Avenue and SW 8th Street in Delray Beach.
Brooke Ciomei told police she was with her boyfriend, Alexander Osorio, and her friend, Amber Perrotta, at the RaceTrac gas station at 905 Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.
At approximately 8:29 p.m., they were approached by an unknown black male, later identified as Terrell Peak.
According to an arrest affidavit, Peak met up with Osorio and told him that they could come by "to party" and that he had samples of drugs for them to try.
Osorio got Peak's phone number and Peak stated his name was "TJ" (a known and documented alias).
Peak then texted Osorio to meet him at 243 SW 14th Avenue in Delray Beach, which is Peak's address.
Osorio, Ciomei and Perrotta then drove to that location.
Osorio then called Peak, who told him to pull his car into the alleyway between SW 14th Avenue and SW 13th Avenue in the 200 block.
Osorio parked his red Mercedes in the alleyway facing soundbound to the rear of 225 SW 14th Avenue.
At this time, Osorio stated that Peak pulled a small black handgun out and told him to empty his pockets, which was candy and a lighter, and Peak ordered Osorio to get on the ground and not to move or he would kill him.
According to police, Osorio then said that Peak started to walk toward the Mercedes and when he got toward the rear of the vehicle, Osorio yelled out to Ciomei and Perrotta to go and they began to drive off southbound through the alley.
Osorio told police that he then saw Peak start shooting at the vehicle and he jumped up and began running away.
Osorio stated he was in fear and wanted to prosecute for the armed robbery and shooting at his vehicle.
Ciomei stated she was in the vehicle in the alleyway when Osorio exited to meet with Peak. She told police she assumed it was to get narcotics.
She told police she heard Osorio say "go" and she drove off. She then heard the gun shots and was in fear. Ciomei told police that she does not want to prosecute Peak for shooting at her.
Terrell Peak was positively identified in a photo lineup.
He is charged with 2 counts of Attempted Felony Murder and Robbery with a Firearm.
