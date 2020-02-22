Family of teen shot and killed in Boynton Beach call for end of gun violence

Friends and family of Cykera Wright gathered to walk and remember her. It's been three weeks since Cykera Wright lost her life.
"I just have to take it day-by-day. I have a hole in my heart that will never be filled," Cykera's mother Leslie Huggins said.
Huggins is on a mission.
"My baby will never be forgotten amongst me, her friends, her family, never," she said.
18-year-old Cykera was shot and killed January 31st while hanging out with friends in Boynton Beach . The shooting injured three others and according to investigators, the motive is still unclear.
From the Boys and Girls Club she was always at, her mother led a group of her friends on a two-mile trek to Cykera's gravesite. Among the group is her best friend Widnie Marcelin.
"Cykera was a person that you could talk too on a daily. She wasn't one to judge and she always made you smile," she said.
Marcelin says Cykera was special.
"She was the best friend you could ever have," she said.
Their message was clear, no more guns. And step-by-step the group got closer to their destination. Once at the grave, white roses encircled Cykera's resting place.
"Cykera has a guardian angel next to her she's right next to my mom," her mother said.
Blessed are the peacemakers.
"We all have angels and my daughter was blessed to be right next to her grandma. Her grandma will guide her the rest of this way," she said.
Police say they are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.
