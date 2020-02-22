Former PBSO Deputy Robert Simeone accused of using charity's money

A former PBSO deputy is facing charges of grand theft, money laundering and organized scheme to defraud, for allegedly using some of the money from a charity he ran.
“It’s egregious your honor what the facts are alleging in this case,” Assistant State Attorney JD Small told a judge Friday morning.
Charging documents say Robert Simeone ran a charity called Children of Wounded Warriors to help the children of military and law enforcement who suffered tragedies.
PBSO says an investigation revealed that $49,037.38, or 66% of the $73,556.46 in the charity’s account was transferred into Simeone’s personal and business accounts.
The Palm Beach County State’s Attorney Office says Simeone, who is a commercial pilot, was arrested Thursday night at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.
“He had another flight this morning to go to the Bahamas so we’re asking he surrender his pilot’s license,” Small said
The judge agreed also asking Simeone to give up his passport.
The judge also revoked Simeone’s bond from previous charges of patient brokering when prosecutors pointed out that 16 money transfers allegedly occurred after Simeone’s arrest in March 2017.
Simeone is now being held without bond from the 2017 case and had a bond for the new charges set at $160,000.
