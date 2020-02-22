Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised past the Orlando Magic 122-106. Maxi Kleber added a career-high 26 points off the bench as the Mavericks improved to 19-8 on the road this season. They won just 18 road games combined the last two seasons. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 19 points. The Magic were doomed by another dismal shooting night. Orlando made just 9 of 43 attempts from 3-point range.
MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade is about to get the highest honor the Miami Heat can bestow on a former player. Wade will become the fifth Heat player to get his number retired by the team, joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh. A three-day celebration of Wade’s time in Miami starts on Friday, a weekend highlighted by his No. 3 formally going to the rafters on Saturday night when the Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Honda Classic is missing Tiger Woods and a host of others who make their homes in the area. Woods did not enter the tournament at the Friday deadline. It's the second straight year Woods has bypassed the tournament. He's played only four times as a pro dating to 2012. Rory McIlroy, who also lives a short drive from the course, is missing for the second straight year. Justin Thomas also decided to pass for the first time. He won the Honda two years ago. The Honda has Brooks Koepka as the only top 10 player.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised contract options on receiver Chris Conley and free safety Jarrod Wilson. The moves potentially eliminate two areas of need for the team heading into free agency and the draft. The Jaguars now have Conley under contract through 2020 and Wilson through 2021. Conley had a career year in 2019. He finished with 47 receptions for 775 yards and averaged 16.5 yards a catch. Wilson started all 16 games last season and led the team with 73 tackles and 1,186 snaps.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — ACC title contenders No. 8 Florida State and No. 11 Louisville may have more on their minds than just their upcoming games this weekend. The 11th-ranked Cardinals and No. 8 Florida State have a showdown Monday night that could go a long way to determining the regular-season champion. First, the Seminoles must get past North Carolina State and the Cardinals must contend with North Carolina. Both games take place Saturday. Louisville moved back into first place in the league race this past Wednesday night with a win over Syracuse.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.