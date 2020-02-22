Nationals and Astros face off again in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Washington Nationals took the field in West Palm Beach on Saturday for the first time since celebrating their big World Series win last fall.
It's the ultimate rematch since the Nationals beat the Astros in seven games.
The two teams not only faced off against each other in the World Series, but they also share the spring training facility in West Palm Beach, the FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches.
It's also a big night for Leo Williams. He's an internationally renowned opera singer from West Palm Beach.
On Saturday night he took his talents to the baseball diamond, singing the national anthem before the game.
WPTV spoke with the Palm Beach Opera tenor and he said, “It’s on the shoulder of my community that I can stand and do the things that I have been able to do and achieve.”
This matchup also comes with some controversy.
Houston is making its first spring training appearance since the sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball.
