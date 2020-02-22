New dash camera, 911 calls from Trooper shooting

Investigators with the Martin County Sheriff's Office released new dash camera videos, dispatch recordings, and 911 calls surrounding the death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock .
The calls and videos helped investigators piece together what they called a confusing and chaotic scene.
Dash camera footage from Bullock’s vehicle shows he first encountered Franklin Reed III around 9:09 the morning of February 5.
Investigators say he was pulling up to Reed's disabled car as a courtesy. They believe Reed ran out of gas, but told Bullock he did not need assistance. The trooper was only on the scene for a little more than a minute before he is seen leaving.
Less than an hour later, around 9:51, a driver calls 911 reporting what they think is a crash. The call is transferred to FHP. Bullock is dispatched to the call, which turned out to be Reed’s car. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said it appeared Reed’s car had somehow moved further into the grassy shoulder.
Trooper Bullock stayed on the scene this time for nearly an hour. During that time, he decided to call a tow truck.
“It wasn’t until the trooper comes back and the vehicle is down in the gulley that the trooper does what he has to do. He just can’t leave it there. So, he orders that tow truck and now it’s up to Reed to pay for it,” Snyder said.
“There’s a dispute there. Reed wants his truck back, the tow truck's not releasing it until he gets paid. Bullock is just waiting, letting them work it out,” Snyder said.
Around 11:18, Investigators said Reed shot Trooper Bullock who was likely sitting in his car at the time of the shooting. Then, investigators say Reed turned the gun to the tow truck driver, but the gun jammed.
At 11:18, 911 gets the first call about the trooper being injured from Tri-County Towing.
“We were going to collect payment. The person that we winched outshot the FHP officer and he’s chasing after my driver on 95,” the 911 caller told dispatchers.
Around that time, another driver with a private dash camera captured the tow truck driver on the other side of the median running for safety.
At 11:19, investigators said an off-duty Riviera Beach Police Officer drove by the scene. He thought it was suspicious and pulled over.
He also called 911.
Investigators say the off-duty officer encountered Reed, told him to put down his gun, and the two exchanged gunfire.
The off-duty officer shot Reed in the chest, but investigators say he was still alive and shot himself in the head. That was the fatal shot, according to Snyder.
Also around 11:19, other drivers pulled over to check on the trooper.
“State trooper is shot. Shots fired! Shots fired!” one caller tells dispatchers.
The caller hid behind a vehicle while staying on the phone while shots were being fired between Reed and the off-duty officer.
“Are you able to safely get to him to check on him?” the dispatcher asked.
"I'm going to try to get up there dude, I don’t want to get shot,” the caller said.
Within three minutes, every available law enforcement officer in the area makes it to the scene.
They confirmed Bullock’s death at 11:26.
“There’s no way Trooper Bullock saw what was coming or could have in any way prevented it,” Snyder said.
Investigators say Reed was a suspect in a jewelry theft in Palm Bay the day before the shooting, but they do not believe that was part of his motive for shooting the trooper.
He had no other previous criminal record.
The tow truck driver is back to work and is receiving victim’s services from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
