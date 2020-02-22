26th annual Street Painting Festival held in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. -- The streets of downtown Lake Worth Beach are transforming into a canvas for the 26th annual Street Painting Festival.
Artists express themselves with chalk on the pavement.
Paige Netting with the festival says, “It’s amazing to think how talented people are and that they want to come out here and actually display it. Because I’m not that type of person at all, so to actually come and watch people out here and draw and see despite the complications this morning with the rain.”
The festival continues on Sunday from 10am to 7pm.
