West Boca High School students participate in beach cleanup

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Over 100 students from West Boca High School took part in a beach cleanup at Spanish River Beach in Boca Raton on Saturday.
It was the second beach cleanup in three months for the students, who are members of the "Save The Ocean Club".
Volunteers say they found trash that you don't usually expect to see.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Berg said, “There was actually toothbrushes. We saw many fish, which I have never really seen on the beach before. There was also buckets, there was lighters, a lot of different varieties.”
The high school club has another beach cleanup in the works and is expected to take place sometime this summer.
The school also encourages volunteers from the community to attend.
