First Responders Appreciation Day held in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- The Van Duzer Foundation hosted a First Responders Appreciation Day in Fort Pierce on Sunday to show gratitude to the men and women who put their lives on the line everyday to ensure the safety of others.
Scott Van Duzer, owner of Big Apple Pizza and founder of the Van Duzer Foundation, felt compelled to show first responders that the community loves and appreciates them.
Van Duzer said, “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter when, when something happens bad again. And I like I said, in law enforcement it’s a thankless job until you need them and it’s important to us in this community that we thank them and why they are here.”
The family of fallen FHP Trooper Bullock were in attendance.
The event proceeds will be donated in honor of Trooper Bulloch and will benefit the St. Lucie County Hundred Club.
