Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat were a worthy warmup act for Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement, breaking a 23-year-old franchise record for points in the first half en route to a 124-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Miami shot 77 percent in the first half and then turned the stage over to Wade, whose No. 3 jersey was hoisted to the rafters at halftime. The ceremony was part of a three-day celebration of Wade's career, which included three NBA titles with Miami. The Heat believe they're building another championship contender, and they looked the part against the hapless Cavaliers.
MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade went through a long list of thank-yous as he delivered a 20-minute speech at his jersey retirement ceremony, mentioning everyone from his business manager and the Miami Heat ball boys to Pat Riley. Wade's wife helped to hoist his No. 3 jersey to the rafters, where it joined the retired jerseys of four other Heat players _ Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh. The ceremony at halftime of the Heat's win over Cleveland was the centerpiece in a three-day celebration of Wade's 16-year NBA career, which included three championship seasons with the Heat.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller and Conor Garland each had two goals and an assist, leading the Arizona Coyotes to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Derek Stepan, Carl Soderberg and Brad Richardson scored and Taylor Hall had two assists. Antti Raanta made 27 saves. Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point scored and Cameron Gaunce had two assists for the Lightning, who lost their second straight after their franchise-record 11-game winning streak came to an end. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reilly Smith scored two goals, Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday night. The Golden Knights completed a five-game homestand 5-0-0 and catapulted to the top of the Pacific Division, where they lead Edmonton by three points. The Oilers have two games in hand, and the teams play three ore times down the stretch. Vegas improved to 9-3-2 under coach Peter DeBoer, who replaced fired Gerard Gallant on Jan. 16. The Golden Knights' five-game win streak is their highest of the season.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 26 points, including 15 of Kentucky’s 17 during a decisive second-half stretch as the 10th-ranked Wildcats pushed past Florida 65-59 for their sixth consecutive victory. Quickley made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 17 shots overall to surpass his previous high of 23 points at Auburn on Feb. 1. Tyrese Maxey had 13 points for first-place Kentucky, which took a three-game lead over Florida in the Southeastern Conference. Keyontae Johnson had 19 points and Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 18 for the Gators, who had won their previous three games and five of six.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored all 12 of his points after halftime to help eighth-ranked Florida State take control in the second half and beat North Carolina State 67-61. Patrick Williams also scored 12 points for the Seminoles. FSU has won six of seven to stay near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. Devon Daniels scored 18 points to lead the Wolfpack. N.C. State was trying to follow its lopsided win against No. 6 Duke with another big one to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. But the Wolfpack shot 40% after halftime as FSU asserted control.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR says a paramedic was inside Ryan Newman's upside-down race car 35 seconds after it came to rest on its roof on the final lap of the Daytona 500. A timeline was given by NASCAR of its response to removing Newman from his car. The accident appeared perilous, but Newman walked out of the hospital 42 hours later. He will not race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and no details about his injuries have been revealed. NASCAR also wants to talk to Newman in its accident review because he's an engineering graduate with valuable feedback.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan rallied past No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open. The second semifinal between No. 2 Milos Raonic of Canada and No. 4 Reilly Opelka of the United States was postponed until Sunday morning because of rain. The winner will face Nishioka on Sunday afternoon. Nishioka seeks his second career ATP Tour title and is trying to become the first Japanese champion at Delray since Kei Nishikori in 2008.