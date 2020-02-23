"JEXIT" rally held in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Members of the group "JEXIT", or "Jews exiting the Democratic party" hosted a rally at Boca Raton's Sanborn Square Park on Sunday.
The group is an educational not-for-profit organization that teaches the community about the rise of antisemitism, and encourages people of Jewish descent to exit the Democratic party.
Siggy Flicker of JEXIT had this to say, “We have come together, part of the JEXIT movement, to stand up and speak out and say we won’t be silenced. We are daughters of Holocaust survivors and to us never again means never again. The six million people that don’t have voices, you’re looking at their voices today and we will not, we will not be silenced.”
On May 18 the group plans on an election mission in Israel to support political activism.
