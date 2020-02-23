Man dies after crash in West Palm Beach on Okeechobee Blvd.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 61-year-old man died in a crash in West Palm Beach Sunday morning.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Raymond Scott Markley was traveling eastbound on Okeechobee Boulevard at 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail in a 2010 GMC Yukon.
A Hyundai Elantra was several cars behind him.
Markley made a slow right turn into the center lane of Military Trail and came to a stop approximately 100 feet south of the intersection.
The Elantra turned into the outside lane and proceeded to pass the stopped Yukon.
As the Elantra was passing, Markley began to make a right turn and accelerated.
The passenger side front door of Markley's Yukon came into contact with the Elantra's driver's rear corner.
Markley's Yukon pushed the Elantra into the right turn lane, then abruptly turned to the southeast and accelerated.
Markley drove over the raised median and crossed all northbound lanes on Military Trail.
He exited the east side of the roadway and impacted a concrete wall, then continued along the wall for approximately 150 feet and came to rest at the end of the wall at the entrance to a plaza.
Markley was pronounced deceased at 10:47 a.m.
Officials have not stated any details about what might have caused the accident.
