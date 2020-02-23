Woman hospitalized after driving into Boca Raton canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A woman was hospitalized after driving into a canal in Boca Raton on Sunday.
At 11:35 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a vehicle in a canal near Military Trail and E. Camino Real.
First arriving crews reported a submerged vehicle with the driver outside the vehicle, on the canal bank and under the care of bystanders.
Rescue divers checked the vehicle and confirmed there had only been one person inside the vehicle.
The woman was hospitalized for treatment.
