87-year-old pedestrian fatally struck Sunday morning in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- An 87-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV Sunday morning in West Palm Beach.
Alejandria Asencios of West Palm Beach was crossing Forest Hill Boulevard at Shadetree Way from north to south at 6:02 a.m. on Sunday, when she was struck by a 2004 Nissan Armada.
There was no pedestrian crosswalk in the area and the driver told a FHP trooper that she was unable to observe Asencios.
Asencios was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The case is still pending investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020