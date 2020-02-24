AxoGen: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) _ AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $29.1 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $106.7 million.
AxoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $124 million to $128 million.
AxoGen shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.60, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.
