County may use former correctional facility for homeless

There’s a new plan on the table to help end the cycle of homelessness in Palm Beach County, part of the "leading the way home" plan.
In the past few weeks, county leaders went out to John Prince Park to assess the needs of the more than 100 people living in tents out there.
Tuesday, county commissioners are expected to discuss and possibly vote on a new plan that would relocate those living in tents to a new temporary shelter.
County documents propose using a former correctional facility at the South Florida Fairgrounds property as a temporary shelter. It is a 17-acre company currently vacant, but being maintained for future use, according to the county.
The facility would provide 100-125 beds of emergency shelter with a goal to find permanent housing for those staying there. It would also provide a resource center, medical care, behavioral care, job readiness, transportation, food, laundry, and 24-hour security.
The county estimates it would cost close to $5.5 million dollars a year to operate, plus almost $900,00 in start-up costs to get the building ready.
If approved, it would take six to eight weeks to get the facility ready for operation.
