Hertz: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) _ Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) on Monday reported a loss of $118 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Estero, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.
The car rental company posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period.
Hertz shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.35, a climb of 3% in the last 12 months.
