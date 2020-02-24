Injured veterans to receive custom golf clubs

A pair of brave South Florida veterans who were injured in combat are getting the gear they need to hit the links!
On Monday, the organization Birdies For The Brave will team up with Callaway Golf and the PGA TOUR to fit two veterans for their own set of custom golf clubs at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens.
Michael Allison, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, injured his knee, back, hip, and shoulder during combat operations, and was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. He's currently the Director of Military and Veterans Affairs at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.
U.S. Marine Private First Class Kevin Stevens was ambushed by enemy fire in Vietnam and shot in the back.
On Monday, Allison and Stevens will be fitted for custom golf clubs as part of the Callaway Warrior Club Fitting Program.
The program helps veterans heal physically and mentally, and honors them for their service and sacrifices to our country.
After the fitting, the clubs will be custom made and will be ready in about eight weeks at no cost to Allison and Stevens.
Monday's event kicks off an exciting week ahead of The Honda Classic at PGA National Golf Club.
Tournament play starts on Thursday, Feb. 27, and you can catch all the action on WPTV NBC starting Saturday, Feb. 29.
🏌 SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Honda Classic 🏌
For more information about Birdies For The Brave, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020