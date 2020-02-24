Jeanne Evert, former tennis pro and sister of Chris, dies

Jeanne Evert, former tennis pro and sister of Chris, dies
February 24, 2020 at 9:13 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 9:23 AM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jeanne Evert Dubin, a former world-ranked professional tennis player and a younger sister of 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, has died.

A funeral home in Delray Beach, Florida, where Evert Dubin lived, posted an obituary that said she died Thursday at age 62 after a 2 1/2-year struggle with ovarian cancer.

Evert Dubin turned pro at age 15 in 1973 after a stellar junior career. She and sister Chris played doubles together for two years, ranking No. 4.

Evert Dubin reached a career-high ranking of No. 28 in the world in 1978, when she retired from competition.

