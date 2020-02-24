More I-95 on-ramp signals planned for Palm Beach County

The Florida Department of Transportation revealed that on-ramp meters and signals are planned for several interchanges along I-95 in Palm Beach County.
During a presentation to the Boca Raton City Council, FDOT engineer, Hossam Abdel All said the signals are not only planned for the merging ramps at Palmetto Park Road, but also for Glades Rd, Yamato Rd., Congress Av., and Linton Blvd.
“Typically, we like to give 6 months’ notice and let our partners know this will be conducted in 6 months,” All said.
The signals do not need approval from Boca Raton, but some council members still had questions about how the signals will work.
“I remember there being some confusing at first,” Councilman Andy Thomson said referring to when the lights were put up in Miami.
“Do you stop why is the person in front of me stopping should I blare my horn,” Thomson said.
FDOT says the signals are designed to lower crashes and keep traffic on the highway moving by stopping merging cars and giving the green light when merging spaces are detected.
The meter signals are also going up at interchanges along I-95 in Broward County and Thomson says he expects more of them.
“My guess is in the next ten years they’ll put in express lanes all the way to West Palm Beach at least and once that happens you’ll see more and more of these meters,” Thomson says.
