VIDEO: Woman rescued from sinking SUV

WARNING: The video in this story contains graphic language.
BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Dramatic video shows a group of Good Samaritans racing the clock to save a woman who had driven into a Boca Raton canal over the weekend.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle in a canal near Military Trail and E. Camino Real around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Cell phone video showed a white SUV quickly sinking with the driver passed out inside.
WATCH VIDEO OF RESCUE:
"She’s out cold!" said a man named Shawn Turner, who courageously dove into the water and climbed through the vehicle's passenger side window to reach the woman.
"It’s going down!" a bystander could be heard shouting as the vehicle rapidly sank. "Get out! Get out! Get out!"
Turner said the woman suffered some kind of medical emergency, possibly a seizure, and was unconscious when he entered the SUV.
"You need a knife?" someone shouted from the shoreline in the video.
"Get me a knife!" Turner hollered back.
Turner said he and two other Good Samaritans used the knife to cut the woman free of her seat beat and pull her out of the sinking vehicle.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the driver was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
This was the second incident over the weekend of a car plunging into a body of water in Palm Beach County.
On Saturday night, a woman died after driving into the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach.
