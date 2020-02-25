Best spots to watch The Honda Classic

In just two days, one of the biggest professional golf tournaments of the year will tee off in Palm Beach County, and you can score one of the best seats in the house!
The First Round of The Honda Classic will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens.
⛳ SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Honda Classic ⛳
There are a ton of great spots to catch all the action, so which ones are the best?
WPTV NewsChannel 5 put together the Top 5 viewing locations at PGA National.
Goslings Bear Trap / Cobra Puma Golf Village
This is one of the most exciting and iconic areas at The Honda Classic.
Located between the 16th green and 17th tee, the Goslings Bear Trap provides views of the action on 16, and the tee and green of the signature par 3 17th.
The high-energy Cobra Puma Golf Village is an expanded section of the Goslings Bear Trap and provides additional sight lines of 17.
Keep in mind, you have to purchase an upgraded ticket to enjoy the Goslings Bear Trap and Cobra Puma Golf Village.
Corona Premier Clubhouse
A brand new venue for 2020, this clubhouse features unparalleled 360-degree views of five key holes on the back nine, including the first leg of the Bear Trap, the feared 15th hole.
Enjoy golf and great drinks in an upbeat atmosphere.
Patriots Outpost
Active and retired members of the U.S. military can get complimentary tickets to The Honda Classic from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 1.
The Patriots Outpost pavilion overlooks the 17th hole. It's a covered, open-air venue with stadium seating, an outdoor patio, and and an elevator for ADA access.
Service members can enjoy complimentary food, non-alcoholic beverages, and discounted alcoholic beverages.
In addition, each service member can purchase up to two discounted tickets for family members and guests.
Champagne Lounge
An upscale venue featuring premium Taittinger champagne. this premium outdoor observation deck features a direct view of players teeing off on the 10th tee.
Lilly Pulitzer Lounge
Shop a wide array of Lilly Pulitzer products, enjoy signature beverages, and catch the action on the 10th hole.
The official Honda Classic print will be available for purchase at the Lilly Pulitzer Lounge from Wednesday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, March 1. Proceeds from the print will go to Honda Classic Cares, the charitable arm of The Honda Classic.
For more information about other spots to watch The Honda Classic at PGA National Golf Club, click here.
To purchase tickets to The Honda Classic, click here.
