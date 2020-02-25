LIVE: Large fire at old train station in Delray Beach

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Firefighters are battling a large fire Tuesday morning that's broken out at an abandoned train station in Delray Beach.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 shows heavy flames and thick smoke shooting from the station, located at 75 NW 18th Avenue, right near Interstate 95 and Atlantic Avenue.
It appears that part of the roof has collapsed.
WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:
Firefighters from Delray Beach Fire Rescue arrived on scene around 10:15 a.m. and began attacking the fire from a variety of sides.
Crews are using at least two ladder trucks and multiple hoses.
Smoke can be seen over a mile away, but at this point I-95 is still open in both directions.
Officials said they don't know yet what sparked the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
Scripps Only Content 2020