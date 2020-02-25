Man guilty in killings of West Palm mom, daughter in 2017

A Palm Beach County man was convicted Monday in the double homicide of a West Palm Beach mother and her 11-year-old daughter in December 2017.
Marlin Joseph, 28, shot and killed 36-year-old Kaladaa Crowell and her 11-year-old daughter Kyra Inglett at a home on Third Street in West Palm Beach.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Jurors must reach an unanimous decision to sentence Joseph to death. If they do, he will be the first person in Palm Beach County to be put on death row since 2002.
The sentencing phase of Joseph's trial begins Tuesday.
Joseph was previously convicted of battery on a child in December 2014. He was on probation, which was set to expire on Nov. 4, 2018, at the time of the homicides.
