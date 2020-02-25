Neighbors protest proposed development in West Delray

A protest is being held Tuesday in opposition of a new development in western Delray Beach.
The Pam Beach County Common Sense Development Coalition was created to oppose the Terra Nova development project proposed at Hagan Ranch Road and Atlantic Avenue.
The project plans to build 212 apartments on 23,665 square feet of commercial space that would also include restaurants.
The CSDC is made of 26 areas communities and is hosting a protest from 10 a.m. to noon at the project’s property.
