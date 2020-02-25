New evidence released in homicide of Boca Raton grandmother

New evidence is providing a first glimpse of the evidence compiled in the investigation of South Florida deliveryman accused of killing a Boca Raton grandmother last summer.
Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 21, is facing charges including first-degree murder with a weapon, after law enforcement says he beat and burned Evelyn Udell, 75, inside her Boca Raton home last August.
Among the trove of discovery includes video of Lachazo's interrogation after police arrested him. The video, more than two hours long, shows Lachazo ball up into the fetal position in a chair in the corner while speaking with investigators.
Lachazo worked as a deliveryman who was at Udell's home that day, installing a new dryer and washer. According to the criminal complaint, Lachazo is accused of beating Udell over the head with a mallet and setting her on fire.
At one point during the police interrogation, Lachazo tells detectives that he made a mistake and asks them to kill him. He also says, "at 21-years-old, I threw my life away."
The discovery also include photos gathered by investigators at the crime scene that day, as well as jail phone calls.
Two photos show the black vaporizer and glass pipe with residue law enforcement found inside the delivery truck.
One photo also shows a burn on Lachazo's shirt over a half-inch in size.
Police say Udell was found on the ground against the washer in the laundry room. They also say the oven and stove burners were on, and a can of Acetone, without the lid, was on the kitchen counter. Udell’s purse and wallet were also found open.
Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty in the case.
Lachazo's next hearing is April 17.
