No Turnpike tolls in Martin, St. Lucie counties?

No tolls on Florida's Turnpike.
With several important road projects on the horizon, officials in Martin County and Port St. Lucie are throwing that idea around to ease future congestion.
"Like clockwork, it backs up bumper to bumper," said Domenic DiTerlizzi. "The traffic getting into Martin County from Port St. Lucie is unbelievable because so many people are traveling for work."
By the fall, work will begin to make a two-lane stretch of State Road 714 four lanes out to Citrus Boulevard.
In anticipation of future traffic headaches, State Rep. Toby Overdorf penned a letter to the Turnpike Authority this week asking for toll relief.
On Tuesday, Martin County commissioners agreed to send a similar letter as other road projects loom.
On Monday night, the Port St. Lucie City Council supported the concept of lifting the tolls.
"A lot of the activity happening in Port St. Lucie will impact our residents in Martin County," said Martin County Commissioner Ed Ciampi.
The draft letter from the two government bodies asks for toll relief from mile marker 133 (Martin Downs Boulevard) to mile marker 138 (Becker Road) from October of this year until October 2022.
"If the tolls were suspended, I would take the Turnpike every day," said DiTerlizzi.
"It’ll help with congestion," said Nayaree Gravesande. "Let them do what they’ve got to do and take us from Becker Road to Stuart if necessary."
There's no word when that letter will be formally sent, or when the Turnpike Authority will respond.
