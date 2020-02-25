Palm Beach Co. discusses John Prince Park homeless plan

Palm Beach County commissioners on Tuesday are discussing, and possibly voting, on a new plan that would relocate homeless people currently living in tents at John Prince Park.
One of the ideas being discussed includes moving the people to a new temporary shelter.
Over the past few weeks, county leaders went to John Prince Park in suburban Lake Worth to assess the needs of the more than 100 people living in tents out there.
According to documents, the county is proposing using a former correctional facility, located at 673 Fairgrounds Rd. near the South Florida Fairgrounds in suburban West Palm Beach, as a temporary shelter.
The 17-acre compound is currently vacant but is being maintained for future use, according to the county.
The facility would provide 100 to 125 beds of emergency shelter with a goal to find permanent housing for those staying there. It would also provide a resource center, medical care, behavioral care, job readiness, transportation, food, laundry, and 24-hour security.
