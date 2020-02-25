PGT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTH VENICE, Fla. (AP) _ PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the North Venice, Florida-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.
The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $174.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $43.7 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $745 million.
PGT expects full-year earnings to be 86 cents to 99 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $850 million to $880 million.
PGT shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 3% in the last 12 months.
