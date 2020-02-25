Singer who led chase near Mar-a-Lago competent for trial

An opera singer that police say is responsible for a chase through two barricades in late January at Mar-a-Lago is competent to stand trial, a judge ordered Monday.
Hannah Roemhild, 30, of Middletown, Connecticut, was arrested after dancing on her vehicle, acting erratically then driving through the checkpoints that were set up along South Ocean Boulevard ahead of a weekend visit by President Trump.
In an order filed Monday, Judge Laura Johnson advised “the Defense Counsel represents that the Defendant is now legally competent, as a result of her being provided the necessary psychotropic medication.”
A mental-health hearing that had been set for Friday was also canceled.
Roemhild's attorney, David Ross, had previously told a Palm Beach County judge that Roemhild needed to be evaluated by a psychologist and mental health professionals.
Below is the judge's order:
