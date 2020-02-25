UCF, UConn meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERS: UConn's Christian Vital has averaged 15.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals while James Bouknight has put up 11.3 points. For the Knights, Collin Smith has averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while Dazon Ingram has put up 8.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Vital has connected on 32.9 percent of the 164 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 25 over the last three games. He's also converted 91.4 percent of his free throws this season.