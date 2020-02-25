U.S. Supreme Court rejects Dalia Dippolito's appeal

February 24, 2020 at 10:27 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 10:33 PM

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in Dalia Depolito's murder-for-hire case.

Dippolito was accused of trying to use a hitman to kill her husband, Mike, in 2009.

A state appeals court upheld Dippolito's conviction in 2019 and the Florida Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal .

The case quickly gained national attention after the popular television show 'COPS' aired an episode of Dippolito's arrest in 2009.

Dippolito is expected to be released from jail in 2032.

