U.S. Supreme Court rejects Dalia Dippolito's appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in Dalia Depolito's murder-for-hire case.
Dippolito was accused of trying to use a hitman to kill her husband, Mike, in 2009.
A state appeals court upheld Dippolito's conviction in 2019 and the Florida Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal .
The case quickly gained national attention after the popular television show 'COPS' aired an episode of Dippolito's arrest in 2009.
Dippolito is expected to be released from jail in 2032.
