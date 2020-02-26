Disney's Spaceship Earth getting major upgrades

One of the most iconic rides at Walt Disney World in Florida is getting some major upgrades.
Disney just announced that Spaceship Earth at EPCOT will close on May 26 for a reimagining and transformation.
The attraction, which opened in 1982, is a gigantic geoshere near the entrance of the park. The ride allows guests to travel through time and explore this history of human communication from the Stone Age to the computer age.
"The next iteration of Spaceship Earth will focus on the story of humanity, following our long journey from prehistoric humans to today brought to life with magic and depth that only Disney can deliver," the Disney Parks Blog posted on Tuesday. "Many of the moments you know and love will be updated in amazing ways, blended with brand-new scenes to tell a story about our human experience."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Taste and See South Florida
Disney said one of main upgrades will take place to the Egypt section of the ride.
"It will be an Egypt like you’ve never seen before, transformed through the power of light," the Disney Parks Blog said.
Disney hasn't said how long Spaceship Earth will be closed for.
Scripps Only Content 2020