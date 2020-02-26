Dycom Industries: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) _ Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.
The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $737.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $727.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $57.2 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.34 billion.
For the current quarter ending in May, Dycom Industries expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to earnings of 8 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $730 million to $780 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $800 million.
Dycom Industries shares have declined slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 32% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DY