Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis

In this July 1, 2013 file photo is the exterior of the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals office in St. Louis. The generic drugmaker Mallinckrodt has a tentative $1.6 billion deal to settle lawsuits over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis, it announced Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The deal is intended to end hundreds of lawsuits faced by the company over opioids. (Source: Whitney Curtis/AP Images for Mallinckrodt, File)