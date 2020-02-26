Honda Classic Cares Pro-Am tees off Wednesday

We are one day closer to the first round of the Honda Classic at PGA National.
Wednesday is all about giving back, as the Honda Classic Cares Pro-Am tees off just before 7 a.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Honda Classic
It offers golfers a chance to play with the pros while they get in a little practice on the course before the first round begins Thursday.
Honda Classic Cares is all about giving back to the community. Last year, charitable donations reached a record number at more than $5 million. That money supported more than 150 local organizations with a big focus on children.
Tickets for the Pro-Am are $30 and $50 for the four-day tournament.
For ticket information and more, visit https://tickets.thehondaclassic.com/
