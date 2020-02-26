Jurors recommend death sentence for Palm Beach County man

It's been 18 years since a Palm Beach County jury recommended a death sentence for a defendant.
That all changed on Wednesday.
During a sentencing hearing, jurors unanimously recommended the death penalty for 28-year-old Marlin Joseph, who was convicted on Monday for murdering a West Palm Beach mother and her 11-year-old daughter more than two years ago.
Judge Cheryl Caracuzzo will now decide whether to agree to that death sentence -- the first recommended by a Palm Beach County jury since 2002 -- or sentence Joseph to life in prison.
Police said Joseph shot and killed 36-year-old Kaladaa Crowell and her 11-year-old daughter, Kyra Inglett, at a home on Third Street in West Palm Beach on Dec. 28, 2017.
Prosecutors said Joseph was angry about how the 11-year-old girl was treating his 8-year-old daughter.
